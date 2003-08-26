Abel moves up at Paramount
Dawn Abel has been named senior VP of research for Paramount Domestic
Television.
Abel will be responsible for all day-to-day research operations for Paramount
Domestic Television, Paramount International Television and Paramount Television
Production.
Abel started as a researcher at Paramount in 1985, rising to VP of sales
development and special projects for Paramount Domestic Television from
1998-2000.
For the past three years, Abel has been senior vice president of research for
Carsey-Werner-Mandabach.
