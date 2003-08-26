Abel moves up at Paramount

Dawn Abel has been named senior VP of research for Paramount Domestic

Television.

Abel will be responsible for all day-to-day research operations for Paramount

Domestic Television, Paramount International Television and Paramount Television

Production.

Abel started as a researcher at Paramount in 1985, rising to VP of sales

development and special projects for Paramount Domestic Television from

1998-2000.

For the past three years, Abel has been senior vice president of research for

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach.