Abel moves up at Paramount

Dawn Abel has been named senior VP of research for Paramount Domestic
Television.

Abel will be responsible for all day-to-day research operations for Paramount
Domestic Television, Paramount International Television and Paramount Television
Production.

Abel started as a researcher at Paramount in 1985, rising to VP of sales
development and special projects for Paramount Domestic Television from
1998-2000.

For the past three years, Abel has been senior vice president of research for
Carsey-Werner-Mandabach.