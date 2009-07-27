Abel in For Bauder at WMTW

Former WCSH Portland General Sales Manager David Abel has been named president and general manager of Hearst’s WMTW in Portland, Maine. He starts July 27 and replaces Ken Bauder, who is retiring.



Gannett’s WCSH, an NBC affiliate, is the major ratings champ in the #77 DMA. WMTW is an ABC affiliate.



“In selecting Dave to lead WMTW, we’ve added a bright, experienced and locally oriented executive to our team,” said Hearst Television President/CEO David J. Barrett. “Under Ken Bauder’s leadership over the past five years we’ve made good progress at WMTW, improving our local news product and marketing, and our sales effort. As Ken caps a long and distinguished television career, Dave and the WMTW team are well positioned to build on this progress.”

