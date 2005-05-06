Abdul Guests on SNL

American Idol Judge Paula Abdul is not above poking fun at her newly-found visibility in the center seat of Fox's, and the nation's, highest rated show.

Abdul, who was the subject of allegations from former contestant Corey Clark--leveled in an ABC Primetime Live special--that she helped him with his song choices and wardrobe (then helped him into bed), will be a guest on this week's Saturday Night Live.



According to SNL Executive Producer Lorne Michaels says she will make an appearance in an American Idol sketch.