Abdelwahed Named KAZA LA General Manager
Khaled Abdelwahed has been named vice president and general
manager of KAZA Los Angeles. Known as Azteca 54, it's the Azteca America
network's flagship station. He's been general sales manager of the
Spanish-language station since 2008. Prior to that, he worked as a sales
manager at Univision.
"Khaled has proven his leadership and
performance abilities at Azteca 54 in his prior role," said Martin
Breidsprecher, CEO of Azteca America, "and we are pleased to have his
hardworking and results-driven character as general manager."
