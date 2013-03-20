Abdelwahed Named KAZA LA General Manager

Khaled Abdelwahed has been named vice president and general

manager of KAZA Los Angeles. Known as Azteca 54, it's the Azteca America

network's flagship station. He's been general sales manager of the

Spanish-language station since 2008. Prior to that, he worked as a sales

manager at Univision.

"Khaled has proven his leadership and

performance abilities at Azteca 54 in his prior role," said Martin

Breidsprecher, CEO of Azteca America, "and we are pleased to have his

hardworking and results-driven character as general manager."