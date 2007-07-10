ABC's World News with Charlie Gibson Extends Streak to 11 Weeks
ABC’s World News with Charles Gibson extended its winning streak to 11 consecutive weeks last week, finishing the week with 7.48 million total viewers, 2.23 million of them in news’ target demo of 25-54 year olds, according to Nielsen.
NBC’s Nightly News with Brian Williams meanwhile posted its lowest weekly average since the advent of people meters sinking to 6.84 million viewers (1.91 in the demo). CBS averaged 5.62 million total viewers and 1.78 million in the demo.
(The July 4 holiday was not included in the weekly average.)
