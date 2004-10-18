ABC's Upfront Payoff

Viewers are tuning into Desperate

Housewivesfor its trashy mix of sex, betrayal and suburban

frustration. But television executives should be watching the ABC hit for an

interesting lesson in the economics of TV advertising.

ABC is riding high because the long-ailing network is suddenly

performing much better than they—and the all-powerful ad buyers—expected.

Buyers who locked in prices for Desperate

Housewives and another ABC hit, Lost, at the upfront market this summer are gloating.

They can brag to their clients about the terrific deal they got for shows that

can demand premium prices now.

"It's the best time of the year for us from that perspective," says John

Rash, director of broadcast negotiations for ad agency Campbell Mithun. "We're

very happy."

But look more closely at the delicate chemistry of the ad market. Each

spring, broadcasters have to decide how much inventory to commit upfront and

how much to sell later, hoping for better prices when the new season actually

starts. Commit too much upfront, and you risk leaving money on the table later

on. Hold back too much, and you could get caught with a lot of inventory in a

soft scatter market. It's a game of chicken that sellers and buyers play every

year.

At the upfronts last spring, ABC was in a tough spot. Ratings had

tanked—which meant plenty of make-good ads to compensate for

lower-than-promised performance—and Disney CEO Michael Eisner had sacked the

network's two top executives. Adding to the anxiety: ABC's schedule was

populated with more new, unproven shows than any of the competition's.

So, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Bilotti, ABC sought just

a 6% increase in cost per thousand—the smallest rise of any major broadcast

network—and lowered its ratings guarantee by 11% from last season. The

network committed about 80% of its time to upfront, about the same as its

peers.

Then, boom! Desperate Housewives and

Lost became instant hits. In the sweet 18-49

demo, the smart soap has been delivering a huge 9 million viewers, while the

spooky deserted-island drama is snagging about 7 million.

Did ABC sell too cheap? Networks and ad buyers are fairly tightlipped

when it comes to detailing guarantees for specific programs, but in a preseason

survey of prime time spot prices, buyers told B&C that ABC was getting about $155,000 for a

30-second commercial on Housewives. On the

scatter market today, according to one ad exec, the network is asking about

$255,000—a 65% increase.

Lost is found money, too. A spot that

could have been yours for just $130,000 this summer is now going for about

$220,000.

And despite its play-it-safe strategy of committing a lot of inventory

to the upfronts, ABC still has plenty of time available on these suddenly

desirable shows. Why? Because the network's dramas didn't sell all that well at

the upfronts. Advertisers were more interested in ABC's sitcoms than in an

unproven prime time soap and a drama that was going to showcase plane-crash

victims—plus an amputation and a mercy killing—in the 8 p.m. "family

hour."

ABC didn't even sell Housewivesfor

the full season, booking ads only through the end of December, gambling on

being able to charge a bit more later on. Good plan.

The upshot of all this: ABC now has a disproportionately large amount of

inventory for its hottest shows, ripe for sale in the scatter market.

Geri Wang, ABC senior VP of prime time sales, wouldn't discuss ad sales

in detail but did acknowledge that she has inventory on the network's biggest

hits to sell. "Advertising is about reach. I've got some nice reach stories,"

she says. "We've got to pull up the comedies. But we have nice dramas, strong

reality and solid comedies."

Still, it's a little early to pop the champagne. As Peter Butchen,

senior vice president and national broadcast group director for buying agency

Initiative Media, says, "Unfortunately for ABC, it's a soft scatter market. You

can make the case that it's even worse for them, because they've got so much

more inventory to sell."

And the season is still young. these hits could cool off the way ABC's

Tuesday- and Friday-night comedies have.

The folks who have an unqualified reason to celebrate are the buyers who

jumped onboard with the network during the upfronts. Even ABC reality shows

Wife Swapand Extreme

Makeover: Homeare out-delivering the network's promises, rewarding

advertisers with millions more viewers than they paid for. Beats the heck out

of make-goods.