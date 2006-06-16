ABC's Still Got Game

CBS' Game Show Marathon is clearly an idea whose time has yet to come, while NBC's Dateline racked up some strong numbers to win its time period Thursday night, thanks to an interview with the much-in-the news-and-doesn't-she-wish-she-wasn't Britney Spears.

But it was the "got game" show--basketball--on ABC that again scored the most points with viewers.

ABC's coverage of Miami's drubbing of Dallas powered it to a win in the 18-49 demo with a 3.4 rating//11 average, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, which could change slightly once the West Coast returns come in later in the day.

Led by Dateline's 3.9/11 at 9-10, NBC came in second with a 3/9. It also got good numbers out of new young-targeted, soapy drama, Windfall, which averaged a 3.2/9 at 10 for second place behind basketball, though that was behind the 3.3/9 it drew for its debut last week, also against basketball.

CBS nipped Fox by a nose with a 2.4/8 for the night in the demo, but no thanks to its only original show, Game Show Marathon at 8-9, which tied for last among the Big Four with a 1.8/7, tying Fox's back-to-back repeats of That '70s Show.

CBS, with a 2.5/8 for the night, was led by a repeat of CSI at 9-10 at a 2.9/9, but the hour was won by Dateline, which built from a 3.4 in its first half-hour to a 4.3 in its second.

Fox averaged a 2.4/8, led by So You Think You Can Dance with a 3.1/11.

Netlets, soon to be not-lets, WB and UPN tied at a blink-and-you-missed-it .7/2.

