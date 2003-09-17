ABC’s Ritter Tribute Takes Tuesday
ABC’s special John Ritter Tribute was the highest-rated show Tuesday night and drove the network to a nightly win in households, total
viewers and adults 18-49 and 25-54.
An average 14.1 million viewers tuned in for the Tribute, which aired
from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.
CBS (Big Brother, Cupid finale and Judging Amy) and NBC
tied for second among adults 18-49, while NBC was second in households, viewers
and adults 25-54.
However, in their second week on the air, NBC’s new fall shows, Whoopi
and Happy Family, slipped in the ratings versus week one. Whoopi, airing
at 8 p.m., was down 20% in households (within normal range for new shows) and
down 27% among adults 18-49.
Happy Family was down 30% in households and 33% in adults 18-49. Both
shows faced the added competition of the Ritter special on ABC.
From 9 p.m.-10 p.m., Fox’s new The O.C. was first among adults 18-34 and a
close second in adults 18-49.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: ABC 10.2
million, NBC 9.2 million, CBS 8.9 million and Fox 6.8 million.
Adults 18-49: ABC 3.7/10; NBC and CBS 3.3/9; Fox 3.1/9.
In the local Nielsen metered markets, the premiere of UPN’s Tuesday-night
comedy lineup averaged a 2.9/4 (household), driven by All of Us from 8:30 p.m.-9 p.m., which averaged a 3.8/6. The low show on the totem pole was The Mullets, which
did a 2.2/3 from 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
The WB Television Network, still in rerun mode for the night, averaged a 2.7/4 with two episodes
of Gilmore Girls.
