ABC’s Ritter Tribute Takes Tuesday

ABC’s special John Ritter Tribute was the highest-rated show Tuesday night and drove the network to a nightly win in households, total

viewers and adults 18-49 and 25-54.

An average 14.1 million viewers tuned in for the Tribute, which aired

from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

CBS (Big Brother, Cupid finale and Judging Amy) and NBC

tied for second among adults 18-49, while NBC was second in households, viewers

and adults 25-54.

However, in their second week on the air, NBC’s new fall shows, Whoopi

and Happy Family, slipped in the ratings versus week one. Whoopi, airing

at 8 p.m., was down 20% in households (within normal range for new shows) and

down 27% among adults 18-49.

Happy Family was down 30% in households and 33% in adults 18-49. Both

shows faced the added competition of the Ritter special on ABC.

From 9 p.m.-10 p.m., Fox’s new The O.C. was first among adults 18-34 and a

close second in adults 18-49.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: ABC 10.2

million, NBC 9.2 million, CBS 8.9 million and Fox 6.8 million.

Adults 18-49: ABC 3.7/10; NBC and CBS 3.3/9; Fox 3.1/9.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, the premiere of UPN’s Tuesday-night

comedy lineup averaged a 2.9/4 (household), driven by All of Us from 8:30 p.m.-9 p.m., which averaged a 3.8/6. The low show on the totem pole was The Mullets, which

did a 2.2/3 from 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

The WB Television Network, still in rerun mode for the night, averaged a 2.7/4 with two episodes

of Gilmore Girls.