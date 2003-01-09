ABC's reality hooks Wednesday

ABC was first among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 Wednesday night

with a lineup that included the premieres of The Bachelorette at 9 p.m.

and Celebrity Mole at 10 p.m.

NBC was first in households, total viewers and adults 25 through 54 with

original episodes of its three regularly scheduled series, Ed, The West Wing

and Law & Order.

CBS also had some things to crow about. The premiere of a new version of

Star Search from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. won its time period across the key

ratings categories (households, total viewers and adult demos).

And 60 Minutes II, which shifted to 9 p.m., posted the best ratings

for the network in the time period in well over a year.

Bachelorette pulled an average 17.6 million viewers to ABC from 9 p.m. to 10

p.m. and easily won across the key ratings categories. That made it the second-most-watched show of the night behind NBC's Law & Order at 10 p.m.,

which drew a average audience of 19.5 million.

West Wing was second in most of the key categories from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.,

although Fox's airing of the movie Austin Powers was second in the 9 p.m. to 10

p.m. hour among younger adults (18 through 34).

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., Celebrity Mole on ABC was second in total viewers and

the key adult demos behind Law & Order. Mole was third in

households behind both Law & Order and a special airing of 48

Hours on CBS.

On Fox, Austin Powers was second for the night among adults 18 through

34 but fourth in most of the other categories.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate household numbers: NBC 10.1/16,

ABC 8.3/13, CBS 7.9/12 and Fox 5.1/8.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 5.9/15, NBC 5.3/14, CBS 3.9/10 and Fox 3.6/9.

In the Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network did a 3.0/4 for back-to-back episodes

of Birds of Prey, while UPN averaged a 2.4/3 for Enterprise and

The Twilight Zone.