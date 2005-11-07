ABC's Raddatz Is White House Bound

ABC News is expected to name Martha Raddatz senior White House Correspondent as early as this week. Currently senior national security correspondent, Raddatz would take the reins from newly named Nightline co-anchor Terry Moran, according to industry sources.

Raddatz joined ABC News in 1999 from National Public Radio, where she covered foreign policy and defense.

At ABC News, she has distinguished herself with coverage of the Pentagon and the Iraq War. Earlier reports pegged 20/20's Jim Avila to be Moran's successor at the White House. An ABC News spokesman declined comment