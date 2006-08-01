ABC’s One Ocean View Gets Few Views

ABC's reality show, One Ocean View, which follows a group of professional New York singles as they party on Fire Island, premiered Monday night to low numbers in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers; its 1.5 rating/4 share failed to beat either NBC’s rerun of Medium (1.6/4) or CBS’ CSI retread (3.6/10).

CBS was the primetime winner with an overall 3.0/9 for its comedy and CSI reruns.

Fox came in at No. 2; its Hell’s Kitchen was the highest-rated show of the night on any network with a 3.7/10.

ABC was No. 3 with a 2.0/6, and NBC was the last of the Big Four with a 1.6/5 (Treasure Hunters was its highest-rated show, but it could only dig up a 2.0/5).

UPN and The WB earned an 0.9/3 and 0.6/2, respectively.