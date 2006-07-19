ABC’s The One Far From No. 1
ABC premiered its talent show The One: Making of a Music Star Tuesday night, but not many tuned in to hear the tunes. The show only managed a 1.1 rating/3 share in the key 18-49 demo from 9-11 and was handily beaten by the other talent-show options when they all went head-to-head from 9-10. NBC’s Last Comic Standing scored a 3.2/9 in the time slot, while CBS’s Rock Star: Supernova earned a 2.7/8. In that hour, The One eked out a 1.0/3.
But the No. 1 network of the night was Fox, which scored an overall 2.8/8 for two hours of House reruns. CBS was second with a 2.6/8, NBC third with a 2.5/8 and ABC fourth with a 1.2/4.
The WB and UPN brought up the rear with an 0.7/2 and 0.4/1, respectively. They both have approximately two months left to live.
