ABC’s 'Nightline' Launches Twitter Web Show

Nightline, ABC News’ late night news program, is launching a half-hour web show, NightTline. The show expands the program’s relationship with Twitter, letting the anchor pull up Tweets from viewers in real-time using touch screen technology, and soliciting the program’s more than 400,000 followers for questions to be asked.

“Nightline has been a pioneer in its embrace of Twitter,” said James Goldston, Nightline’s Executive Producer. “This new collaboration provides an ideal venue for news and Twitter enthusiasts alike.”

Twitter has been growing in popularity among networks, shows and stars. While it is still a nascent technology, many are experimenting with new ways to use the service for marketing purposes or to encourage user feedback, as Nightline is here.

NightTline will debut Wednesday, May 13 at 12:30 p.m. ET, and will be anchored by Terry Moran. Panelists will be former U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy and former Air Force interrogator Matthew Alexander, debating “Is torture ever acceptable?”

The show will be available at ABCnews.com/Nightline and ABC News Now.