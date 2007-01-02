ABC's Nightline Gets Stevens Interview
ABC's Nightline has snagged what it bills as the first network TV interview with Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.
Stevens will appear Tuesday night to talk about the late President Gerald Ford, who appointed the 86-year-old Stevens in 1975 and whose memorial service was held in Washington Tuesday morning.
ABC's Jan Crawford Greenburg conducted the interview.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.