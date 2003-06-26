ABC's Kansas now Kellys
Although Back to Kansas was only a working title, ABC has officially
changed the name of its new Friday 8:30 p.m. comedy to Married to the
Kellys, a spokesman confirmed Wednesday.
Regardless of opinion about either title, both are certainly better than
"Untitled Tom Hertz Project," which remained the show's name right up until
upfront presentation time.
The show stars Breckin Meyer as a New Yorker who marries into a large and
gregarious Kansas family and suddenly finds himself surrounded by them when
his bride insists on moving back to Kansas (hence the show's working title).
The show will follow ABC veteran George Lopez at 8 p.m. and lead into
Hope & Faith, starring Kelly Ripa and Faith Ford, at 9 p.m.
