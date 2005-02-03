ABC's Jake Takes on Joey

Jake in Progress, a new ABC comedy that looks something like Jerry McGuire meets Sex and the City, will run on Thursday at 8 p.m.-- one of the most competitive slots on prime time.

The John Stamos starrer will be in one of the most competitive slots on prime time television --going up against Survivor on CBS, Joey and Will & Grace on NBC and the O.C. on Fox. Stamos plays the main character, Jake, a New York-based publicist-to-the-stars with an overbearing boss played by Wendie Malick).

ABC will run the series debut on Sunday, March 13, following Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Jake's pilot was originally slated to run in real-time (like Fox's 24) under the premise that the first season would focus on a single day in the life of Jake and his first date with a woman who would become his soul mate.

ABC abandoned that plan, however, figuring that viewers would be more comfortable with a more traditional comedy.

Austin Winsberg (Still Standing) is creator and executive producer of the show. It's also executive-produced by Brad Grey, Peter Traugott, and Jeffrey Richman.

Tim Doyle served as executive producer on the pilot. The series is from Brad Grey Television Productions in association with Twentieth Century Fox Television.

