ABC's Housewives Tops SNL

ABC's Desperate Housewives led the network to victory Sunday night with a 4.4 rating/12 share in the 18-49 demo, but ABC actually won every half hour with its lineup of America's Funniest Home Videos, Extreme Makeover, Housewives and Brothers and Sisters.

CBS was second with a 3/8, led my Amazing Race at 8-9 with a 3.3/9. Fox edged out NBC for third with a 2.9/8. Its top show was Family Guy with a 3.8/9 at 9 p.m., which continued to do well against ABC's Housewives.

NBC was fourth with a 2.8/8. The network averaged a 3.6/9 for its two-hour Saturday Night Live clip show, but its average was brought down by a 1.7/6 at 7-8 for Dateline. Deal or No Deal was also fourth in the time period at a 2.2/6 at 8-9.

The CW averaged a .7/2 for Seventh Heaven--a repeat and a new episode--and a repeat of Top Model.