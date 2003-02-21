ABC's Hot might face suit

The owners of Web site AreYouHotorNot.com (www.areyouhotornot.com) are

considering suing ABC over reality show Are You Hot? The Search for the Sexiest Person in America, according to the Web site's

attorney.

James Hong and Jim Young, who created the site, said the use of Hot or Not may

infringe on their trademarks.

On the show, barely clothed contestants stand under two signs, "Hot" or

"Not," and wait for one to light up to announce their fate.

Hong and Young wouldn't sue to get the show off the air, but to stop any

infringement.

Are You Hot? comes from The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss and his production

company, Next Entertainment.

ABC had no comment at press time.