ABC's Got Game

On a night when every other show was a repeat, ABC's Monday Night Football's original bone-crunching hits dominated, giving the network a Nielsen Media Research prime-time ratings win in households and the key 18-49 demo.

With the caveat that those are overnight time-period numbers and will change when the West Coast numbers for the game come in, ABC averaged a 5.2 rating/14 share for its lineup of a repeat of sports blooper reel, Blunderful World of Sports, plus the match-up of the ultimately victorious St. Louis Rams (still fighting for a playoff spot) and the division-winning Philadelphia Eagles (resting their starters).

CBS took second with a 3.7/10 for Still Standing, Listen Up, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two & a Half Men, and CSI: Miami.

NBC was in third with Fear Factor, Crossing Jordan, and Las Vegas.

Fox averaged a 1.9/5 for back-to-back repeats of House. The network was looking to court some new viewers for the critically acclaimed drama to help drive them to Tuesday night's original episode.

The WB came in fifth with a 1.2/3 for Seventh Heaven and Everwood, while UPN was sixth with One on One, Half and Half, Girlfriends and Second Time Around.