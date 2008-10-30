ABC's Gibson Snags McCain

Related: Complete Election 2008 coverage



Senator John McCain will sit down with ABC World News anchor Charles Gibson Oct. 31, just four days before the 2008 presidential election.

Hoping to counterbalance Sen. Barack Obama's own media blitz, which also included an interview with Gibson Wednesday, portions of Senator McCain's interview will air Friday during ABC's World News, the subsequent webcast, as well as across ABC News’ platforms.

Portions from Gibson's interviews with both Senator Obama and Senator McCain will also air Monday, November 3 on World News.