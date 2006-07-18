ABC's Fall Schedule Unveiled

Grey’s Anatomy

will make its highly anticipated Thursday-night debut Sept. 21 and Lost won’t return until Wednesday, Oct. 4, according to the fall schedule ABC released Tuesday.

Also of note is Dancing With the Stars coming back on Tuesday, Sept. 12 for two consecutive weeks of two-hour shows, before it drops off to 90 minutes to launch new comedy Help Me Help You at 9:30 on Sept. 26.

As previously announced, Lost will take a break midseason, when ABC brings in a 13-episode, close-ended run of rookie Daybreak.

Following are ABC’s fall premiere dates:

Friday, September 8

9:00-11:00 p.m. "20/20"

Tuesday, September 12

8:00-10:00 p.m. "Dancing with the Stars"

Wednesday, September 13

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Dancing with the Stars Results Show"

Monday, September 18

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Wife Swap"

Thursday, September 21

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Grey’s Anatomy"

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Six Degrees"

Friday, September 22

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Ugly Betty"

9:00-10:00 p.m. "MEN IN TREES"

Sunday, September 24

7:00-9:00 p.m. "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" (two-hour season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Desperate Housewives"

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Brothers & Sisters"

Tuesday, September 26

9:30-10:00 p.m. "Help Me Help You"

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Boston Legal"

Sunday, October 1

7:00-8:00 p.m. "America’s Funniest Home Videos"

Monday, October 2

9:00-11:00 p.m. "The Bachelor: Rome" (two-hour season premiere)

Wednesday, October 4

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Lost"

10:00-11:00 p.m. "The Nine"

Thursday, October 5

8:00-8:30 p.m. "Big Day"

8:30-9:00 p.m. "Notes from the Underbelly"

Monday, October 9

10:00-11:00 p.m. "What About Brian"

Tuesday, October 17

9:00-9:30 p.m. "The Knights of Prosperity"

Wednesday, November 15

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Day Break"