ABC’s Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Rocks Ratings

Dick Clark can still pack them in on New Year's Eve.

The Golden Globe Awards, a Dick Clark production, may have fallen victim to the writers' strike, but one falling globe still spelled ratings gold for the ageless TV fixture.

According to ABC, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special (11:35 p.m.-12:33 a.m.) was still the place to be for viewers pulling out the noisemakers and popping those champagne corks.

The broadcast averaged a 6.3 rating/22 share in adults 18-49 and 18.05 million total viewers, topping NBC’s and Fox's New Year's Eve specials combined in both categories.

The show was up slightly in total viewers but up big-time (29%) in teens, likely thanks to the appearance of Miley Cyrus from Disney Channel's Hannah Montana -- a case in which some corporate cross-promotion (Disney also owns ABC) also served to boost viewership.