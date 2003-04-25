ABC's Diary does double duty

ABC's May 12 made-for-TV movie, The Diary of Ellen Rimbauer, took a

circuitous route to the network.

Last January, ABC aired a miniseries, Rose Red, penned by

frightmeister Stephen King specifically for the network.

The miniseries was so popular -- scaring up 18.5 million viewers and a 8.5

rating/20 share among adults 18 through 49 -- that the network decided to

publish a book based on a portion of the story. So Hyperion Books -- a

publishing house owned by ABC parent The Walt Disney Co. -- published The

Diary of Ellen Rimbauer.

As a diary, the book listed no author, but the network hired Stephen King

crony Ridley Pearson to ghostwrite it. Since Rose Red was written by

Stephen King, fans assumed that he wrote Diary, which helped it to hit

No. 1 on The New York Times' best-seller list.

Noting that success, ABC decided to make it into a TV

movie.