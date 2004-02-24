ABC’s The D.A. Set for March Debut

ABC will premiere The D.A. Friday, March 19 at 10 p.m. and air it for four weeks in a row, the network said Monday.

The show will temporarily replace news magazine 20/20, which will move to 10 p.m. on Monday, March 22 and Monday, March 29 before returning to its regular Friday time slot on April 16.

The D.A., set in the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, stars Steven Weber and Bruno Campos. James Duff writes and executive produces, while Greer Shephard and Michael Robin also executive produce.

Former Los Angeles District Attorney Gil Garcetti is a consultant on the show, produced by The Shephard/Robin Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.