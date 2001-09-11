ABC's Compton was pool reporter

ABC's Ann Compton became the official TV pool reporter on Air Force One with President Bush, who was in Florida set to give a talk on education at a school.

An entire press contingency was with him when word arrived at that event of the terrorist attack. The press contingency was whittled down to Compton, one cameraperson and a unidentified radio reporter. They flew with Bush who set off for Washington and then was rerouted in mid-air to an Air Force base in Louisiana.

From there, Bush flew to Nebraska to another Air Force base with the press pool in tow. Bush addressed the nation for a third time in prime time on Tuesday night.

