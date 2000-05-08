ABCs celebrity version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? got the network off to a blistering start for the May sweeps.
ABC's celebrity version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? got the network off to a blistering start for the May sweeps. The four episodes (May 1-4) averaged more than 33 million viewers and a 10.0 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. Millionaire scored its most-watched episode to date on Wednesday, May 3, drawing 36.1 million viewers to see Rosie O'Donnell win $500,000 for charity. On Tuesday, May 2, Drew Carey won $500,000 as well and helped Millionaire score its top adult 18-49 average (12.4 rating/36 share) ever. The final installment of celebrity Millionaire (May 4) averaged 33 million viewers and a 10.8/28 in adults 18-49 and actually ran over its normal hour time limit, bleeding into ABC's 10 p.m. (ET/PT) episode of 20/20 Downtown. Actor/comedian Ray Romano's attempt at winning $1 million went eight minutes into 20/20 Downtown and helped the ABC newsmagazine attain its highest rating ever.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.