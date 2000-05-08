ABCs celebrity version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? got the network off to a blistering start for the May sweeps.

ABC's celebrity version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? got the network off to a blistering start for the May sweeps. The four episodes (May 1-4) averaged more than 33 million viewers and a 10.0 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. Millionaire scored its most-watched episode to date on Wednesday, May 3, drawing 36.1 million viewers to see Rosie O'Donnell win $500,000 for charity. On Tuesday, May 2, Drew Carey won $500,000 as well and helped Millionaire score its top adult 18-49 average (12.4 rating/36 share) ever. The final installment of celebrity Millionaire (May 4) averaged 33 million viewers and a 10.8/28 in adults 18-49 and actually ran over its normal hour time limit, bleeding into ABC's 10 p.m. (ET/PT) episode of 20/20 Downtown. Actor/comedian Ray Romano's attempt at winning $1 million went eight minutes into 20/20 Downtown and helped the ABC newsmagazine attain its highest rating ever.