ABC's Bury Named National Correspondent

Chris Bury, veteran Nightline correspondent, was named a national correspondent for ABC News, based in Chicago.

He will report for all newscasts, including continuing to report for Nightline, ABC News president David Westin said.

Back when Nightline was still based in Washington, D.C., Bury was the principal substitute anchor and anchor Ted Koppel's preference as a successor.

It will be a homecoming for Bury, who joined ABC News in Chicago as a reporter in 1982. Before that, he was a reporter at KPRC-TV Houston, KTVI-TV St. Louis and WTMJ-TV Milwaukee.