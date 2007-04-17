ABC's Brothers and Sisters Lauded For Staying Close to Home

Making a visit to the Burbank set of ABC’s freshman series Brothers & Sisters on Monday, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger praised ABC Television Studio, executive producers Ken Olin, Jon Robin Baitz and Greg Berlanti, along with the show’s cast and crew, for their commitment to keep production in California.

Schwarzenegger said production companies have choices about where to film, and shooting in the state translates to the generation of more jobs and revenue for California’s economy.

Since July 2006, 25 episodes of the drama have been filmed exclusively at the Disney studios in Burbank and on-location around Southern California.

The show has an on-going political storyline in which Rob Lowe plays a “dynamic” Republican California Senator running for president. While Schwarzenegger might relate to Lowe’s character, the Austrian-born GOP governor is prohibited from running for president by the constitution.