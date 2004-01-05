ABC’s Big Football Weekend Wins Ratings Race

Football was the big draw over the weekend. ABC won Sunday night with its coverage of the college football classic Sugar Bowl. The game, preceded by America’sFunniestHome Videos, won the night across the key ratings categories.

CBS was second across most of the key categories with 60 Minutes, Without a Trace, and CSI: Miami. NBC was third with Dateline, American Dreams and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Fox was fourth with King of the Hill, The Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle and Arrested Development. The WB was fifth with Smallville and Charmed.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: ABC, 19.6 million; CBS, 14.7 million; NBC, 11 million; Fox, 7.8 million; The WB, 3.7 million.

ABC also won Saturday night with its coverage of NFL wildcard playoff action. The network easily led across the key categories and averaged 21.8 million viewers across the night. NBC was second with 7.3 million viewers across the night and Fox was third with 7.1 million. CBS was fourth with 6.1 million.