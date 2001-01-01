ABCs best numbers

With another strong performance by Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?,

ABC posted its strongest Tuesday night ratings since the start of the season. On Dec. 19, Millionaire

scored its best delivery for the night all season (excluding the Celebrity

version) with 21.5 million viewers and a 5.6 rating/15 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. Dharma & Greg

(15 million viewers and a 6.2/15 in adults 18-49) and The Geena Davis Show

(12.8 million viewers and a 5.7/14 in adults 18-49) had their best results since their respective premiere episodes this season.