ABC's Bachelorette draws eyes

Boosted by its reality programming, ABC won total viewers and adults 18

through 49 and 25 through 54 Wednesday, while Fox won among adults 18 through

34.

NBC won households with its regular lineup of Ed, The West Wing and Law

& Order.

Fox's American Idol: Search for a Superstar dominated the 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. time period, winning all

of the key rating categories, with almost 19 million viewers tuning in. Idol

was the most-watched show of the night.

At 9 p.m., ABC's Bachelorette: Men Tell All drew 17.2 million

viewers, making it the third-most-watched show of the night behind second-ranked

Law & Order. Bachelorette won households, viewers and the key

demos.

At 10 p.m., ABC's Celebrity Mole finished first among adults 18

through 34 and second across the rest of the key categories, behind NBC's Law

& Order.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households:

NBC 9.3 rating/14 share, ABC 8.8/14, Fox 7.8/12 and CBS 7.4/11.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 6.3/16, Fox 6.1/16, NBC 4.8/12 and CBS 2.7/7.

In Nielsen's local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.6/5 with Dawson's

Creek and Angel, while UPN averaged a 3.5/5 with Enterprise

and The Twilight Zone.