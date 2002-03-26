ABC's Bachelor shows strength
ABC's premiere of reality dating show The Bachelor Monday night from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. got off to a promising start, finishing second
to CBS in the Nielsen Media Research ratings. The show delivered 9.8 million viewers, a 3.9
rating and a 9 share among adults 18 through 49 and a 4.2/11 share among adults 18 through
34.
The Bachelor delivered the season's second-highest numbers in the time
period for nonsports programming among total viewers and adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34.
