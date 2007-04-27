ABCNews.com Redesigns

ABCNews.com plans to unveil a revamped Website this weekend designed for easier use and more video. The site officially re-launches May 1.

The new homepage unifies all top stories and navigation functions on one screen, eliminating the need to scroll down to find various sections and specific items. Main areas, including a new section on legal coverage, an ABC News specialty, are displayed across the top of the page.Top headlines are shown alongside video, photo and talkback options for each. Below that are rotating areas tied to key themes in the news. A new blue color-scheme and sleeker fonts have been swapped in for the old grey theme and more staid typeface.The redesign has been in the works for more than a year, says ABC News Digital Media Senior Executive Producer Michael Clemente, who engineered the changes. More changes are slated for the coming months.In an internal memo to colleagues, ABC News President David Westin praised the redesign as a “substantial step forward” for its ease of use and community-based features. The site’s page views grew 22% in March, he said, helped in large part by coverage of the Virginia Tech shootings.“The new ABCNews.com is the product of a lot of hard work, and I thank everyone involved,” he said.