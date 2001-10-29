ABCNews.com pumps to PointTV
ABCNews.com struck a deal to supply
PointMedia with content for its new PointTV text and video news service at gas
station pumps around the country.
ABCNews.com will provide the PointTV network with
branded text news updates, video entertainment and business reports.
That will include ABCNews.com's Hollywood Headlines, a daily video
entertainment report produced and delivered digitally to PointTV, weekly video
business reports, and a text feed of top news stories.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
PointMedia Corp., which launched its interactive broadcast network for gas pumps last week, provides news, entertainment, online product purchasing and point-of-purchase promotional incentives via color monitors adjacent to gas pumps. - Richard Tedesco
