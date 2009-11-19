ABC.com Orders ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Web Series

ABC has ordered a series of webisodes, spun off of its popular drama series Grey’s Anatomy.



The web series, Seattle Grace: On Call, will consist of six original webisodes, each four to five minutes long. The series will take place primarily in Joe’s Emerald City Bar, and will feature a number of characters from the network show. On Call will be shot in a faux documentary style.



"Our goal with the web series is to expand the Grey’s universe by offering a unique perspective of the various happenings at Seattle Grace, while paralleling some of the same storylines seen on the show,” said Grey's Anatomy creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes. “The intent is to put everything fans love about Grey’s into these short, 4-minute mini-episodes that have been designed solely for the Internet,"



The first episode of On Call will premiere at 10 p.m. November 19, following the broadcast of the new installment of Grey’s. New installments will premiere on Wednesdays through January, followed by a behind the scenes and “making of” special edition.