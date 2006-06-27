ABC World News Tops Again in Key Demo

With Charles Gibson behind the anchor desk, the evening-news ratings race between NBC and ABC is heating up.



ABC's World News Tonight is off to a strong start under new anchor Gibson. ABC's evening news outperformed NBC's Nightly News in the key 25 to 54 demo last week, repeating a similar victory from the week before. NBC, however, still attracts the largest audience, winning total viewers.



World News Tonight averaged a 2.1/9 in the demo for the week of June 19 to 23, compared to NBC's 2.0/9. In total viewers, NBC prevailed with 7.63 million to ABC's 7.46 million. The newscasts only went head-to-head on four nights, because NBC's coverage of the NHL finals interrupted the news on June 23. ABC says this is the smallest gap in viewers since last August.



The CBS Evening News finished third in both categories, with a 1.8/8 in the demo and 6.9 million viewers. CBS' ratings are sure to spike when incoming anchor Katie Couric takes the chair in September.



In second quarter, NBC's Nightly News was top-rated in the demo and total viewers, averaging a 2.2 rating and 8.157 million viewers. ABC was second with a 2.1 and 7.464 million. CBS averaged a 1.8 rating with 6.999 million.