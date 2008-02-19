ABC World News Series Wins George Polk Award

ABC won a George Polk Award Monday, according to the network.

Foreign correspondent Jim Sciutto, producer Angus Hines and producer/cameraman Tom Murphy were cited for a World News with Charles Gibson series, “Myanmar Undercover,” which included the team posing as tourists to get the story, using digital cameras and cell phones and conducting interviews in taxis to avoid detection by the repressive regime.

The awards will be handed out April 20 at a ceremony in New York.

While ABC said its winners were the only broadcast journalists honored, in a sense, all of the awards honor a broadcaster, CBS correspondent George Polk, who was killed covering the Greek Civil War in 1948. The awards have been handed out since 1949 and, along with the Peabody Awards and News Emmy Awards, are among the highest accolades in journalism.