ABC Working With People Magazine on Princess Diana Special

ABC is working with People magazine on a four-hour primetime special on the life of Britain’s Princess Diana that will air over two nights in August.

The special will mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death.

“Even 20 years after her untimely death, Princess Diana’s legacy continues to impact our world,” said Robert Mills, senior VP, alternative series, specials and late night for ABC. “Our special will honor her memory and all the good that she did in her tragically brief life. Our partners at People are perfect to tell this story, as they’ve extensively covered her life throughout the years.”

The special is being produced by Time Inc. Productions. Time Inc. Productions produces People Magazine Investigates for Investigation Discovery and The Mars Generation for Netflix.

Maura Mandt will be executive producer.

The show will feature interviews with people who knew Princess Diana, reporting from People and archival footage.

“With an exceptional reputation as a trusted news authority, People has covered the royals extensively throughout the years. We are excited to partner with ABC on the latest television project from a Time Inc. brand,” said Bruce Gersh, senior VP, strategy and business development at Time.



