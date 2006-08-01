ABC Won't Pursue Gibson Project

ABC has pulled the plug on a show that really hadn't gone anywhere yet.

ABC will not proceed with a planned love story--set during the Holocaust--that was to have been produced by Mel Gibson's production company, Icon, though it was said to be the project of someone else at that company.

"Given that it has been nearly two years and we have yet to see a first draft of a script," said ABC in a statement, "we've decided to no longer pursure this project with Icon."

The film was to have been about Flory Van Beek, a Dutch Jew who fell in love with a non-Jewish man who protected her from the Nazis.

Gibson has been accused of, and apologized for, anti-semitic remarks made during a DUI traffic stop. He was criticized for the portrayal of Jews in his controversial theatrical, Passion of the Christ.

