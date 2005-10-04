ABC Wins Week Two

The broadcast networks all claimed ratings victories of all shapes and sizes for the week ending Oct. 2, but ABC was No. 1 in advertisers’ key demographic—adults 18-49—with an average 4.1 rating. (Desperate Housewives and Lost were the No. 1 and No. 2 show in the demo, respectively). That topped CBS (3.8), ABC (3.2), Fox (3.2) and UPN and The WB (tied at 1.4).

ABC also emerged the victor among adults 18-34 and 25-54 in prime time.

CBS placed second in the three main adult demographics, but it claimed the title of "most watched network" in prime time. That meant CBS was No. 1 in average viewers (12.63 million) and average household rating (8.3/13). ABC was second in both categories, with 11.14 million viewers and a 7.2/12 average household rating.