ABC wins week
After the first full week post-Survivor, ABC declared itself the fittest. For the week ended Sept. 3, ABC claimed the top spot in adults 18-49 (3.2/10), total viewers (9.4 million) and households (6.5/12), according to Nielsen Media Research. CBS, last week's all-around victor, slipped to third in adults 18-49 (2.8/9), second in total viewers (8.3 million) and second in households (5.9/11).
Fueling ABC's win was Millionaire's largest-ever Tuesday-night audience (22.8 million viewers). NBC was second in adults 18-49 (3.0/9), followed by FOX (2.7/9), UPN (1.6/5) and WB (1.1/3). In total viewers, runners up to ABC and CBS, were NBC (7.9 million), FOX (6.2 million), UPN (4.6 million) and WB (2.8 million).
