ABC Wins Wednesday, Freddie Steps Up

ABC’s Lost remained the top-rated show in Wednesday night’s prime time, notching a 9.4 rating/22 share among adults 18-49, according to final Nielsen ratings for Oct. 12.

More than 21 million people tuned in to watch Lost’s castaways learn more about the mysterious “others” that inhabit a remote part of the island. It won the 9 o’clock hour, easily beating CBS’ Criminal Minds (4.2/10), The Apprentice: Martha Stewart (2.6/6) and the middle of Fox’s post-season baseball game.

ABC was the top broadcast network on Wednesday, averaging a 6.0/15 during prime time. Lost was its best-performing show, but freshman series Invasion saw an uptick. The spooky hour-long drama finished with a 4.8/13 (up from last week's 4.4/11), second to CBS' CSI: NY (5.3/14) during the 10-11 p.m.

Sitcoms George Lopez at 8 p.m. and Freddie at 8:30 both won their time slots for ABC. As a lead-in to Lost at 8-8:30, the series premiere of Freddie was impressive—notching a 4.2/11. Lopez pulled in a 3.4/10. The shows' closest competitors during the 8 o’clock hour were the start of Fox's baseball game (3.6/11 from 8:30-9 p.m.) and CBS’ Yes, Dear (3.0/8) at 8:30-9.

Boosted by CSI: NY’s numbers, CBS finished in second place, at 4.0/10 on the night.

Fox’s post-season baseball broadcast—controversial 9th inning call and all—finished third on the night, averaging 4.0/11 during prime. That’s better than last Wednesday’s non-baseball programming (Nanny 911 and So You Think You Can Dance produced a 2.9 prime time average on Oct. 5.)

Fourth-place NBC’s Wednesday night flip-flop of E-Ring and Martha Stewart still hasn’t produced any sparks. E-Ring (2.3/7), now airing at 8 p.m., was down two-tenths of a point from its time-period premiere last week. Martha Stewart was up slightly: 2.6/6 this week, compared to 2.5/6 last week. The network also aired Law & Order (3.5), which barely held off Fox’s baseball broadcast to avoid finishing last in the 10 p.m. hour.

America’s Next Top Model strutted its stuff for UPN. The hour-long glam reality show notched a 2.7/8 and finished second only to ABC’s sitcoms in the 8 p.m. hour.

UPN’s Veronica Mars didn’t perform half as well as Model, however, posting a 1.3/3 from 9-10 p.m. Overall, UPN averaged 2.0/5 in prime time.

The WB finished last at 1.3/3 on the night. It aired One Tree Hill (1.4/4) at 8 p.m. and Related (1.1/3) at 9 p.m.