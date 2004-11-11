ABC Wins Wednesday

ABC claimed its second nightly sweeps win of the week Wednesday night.

Thriller drama Lost was the night’s top program, nabbing a 6.7 rating/18 share in adults 18-49 and 18.2 million total viewers.

Lead-out The Bachelor lost many of those viewers, but held up better than in recent weeks with a 4.1 rating/10 share in 18-49s and 10.2 million viewers.

Reality show Wife Swap ticked up slightly at 10 p.m. to a 4.7/12 and 11.7 million viewers. ABC finished with an average 5.2/12 in prime and 13.4 million viewers. (ABC’s other sweeps win so far was last Sunday night, powered by Desperate Housewives.)

CBS was second for the night with an average 5.2/13 and 12.2 million total viewers. CSI: N.Y. captured a 6.0/15 and 15.1 million viewers. Its NBC competition, Law & Order, attracted more viewers, 15.2 million, but trailed in 18-49s with a 4.7/12.

NBC finished the night with a 3.8/10 and 12.5 million total viewers. Fox wasn’t far behind in the demo with a 3.6/9. Reality show Nanny 911 pulled in a respectable 4.0/10 and 8.6 million viewers, up from a 3.8 rating in 18-49s for its premiere last week.

America’s Next Top Model and Kevin Hill gave UPN a boost, with an average 2.0/5 in 18-49s and 4.4 million total viewers.

The WB’s duo of Smallville and Jack & Bobby averaged a 1.7/4 and 3.9 million viewers.