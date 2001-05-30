ABC wins Tuesday rerun race

ABC took Tuesday night rerun ratings honors by a slim margin with aspiring millionaires and Dharma karma.

A Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? rerun drew 13.8 million viewers to push ABC's average in total viewers on the night to 10 million in Nielsen fast national numbers, topping CBS's 9 million average. A Dharma & Greg repeat drew a 4.3 rating, 12 share among adults 18-49 and a Geena Davis redux hit a 3.4/9 to help ABC to a winning 3.5 average average among 18-49ers over Fox's 3.1. Repeats of That '70s Show (3.8/12) and Titus (3.4/10) were Fox's strong points. CBS's 60 Minutes II drew 9.2 million viewers and a Judging Amy rerun drew 9.4 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco