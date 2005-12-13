ABC Wins With Swap and Snaps

ABC won the 18-49 demo Monday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings with a 4.8 rating/12 share on the strength of reality show Wife Swap and the antepenultimate Monday Night Football (there are two more broadcasts left in the season, then the game moves to co-owned ESPN for 2006-07 and beyond).

In a reverse of its Sunday-night loss to CBS, ABC won every half-hour in prime until the last one, when it tied with CBS' CSI: Miami at a 4.8/13. On Sunday, CBS won every half-hour until the last, when it was edged out by ABC's Grey's Anatomy. (ABC did not run Desperate Housewives up against CBS' Survivor finale Sunday.)

The football-game numbers could change, however, when the West Coast returns are in.

CBS was second for the night with a 3.9/10 for repeats of its sitcom lineup and drama CSI: Miami.

NBC was third with an Elton John Music special, which barely edged out a new Seventh Heaven on The WB for third place at 8-9, followed by repeats of Las Vegas and Medium, with Medium its highest-rated show at a 3.0/8 at 10 p.m.

Fox was fourth with a 2.2/6 in the demo for the low-rated, highly praised Arrested Development (1.9/5)--which may be the least-watched Emmy winner for best comedy ever--plus a repeat of that show (1.7/4) and Nanny 911 (2.6/7).

The WB was fifth with a 1.9/5 for new episodes of Seventh Heaven and Related, followed by UPN with a 1.5/4 for an all-original sitcom lineup.