ABC Wins Sunday Night

Desperate Housewives powered ABC to victory on Sunday night in the 18-49 demo with a 6 rating/15 share in the 9-10 p.m. time period, though it continues to be well off the world-beating ratings of previous seasons. ABC won the night with a 4.2/11, winning every half hour from 8 to 11 p.m., including the 10-11 victory for Brothers & Sisters against new episodes of Without a Trace and Apprentice on CBS and NBC, respectively.

CBS was second with a 2.9/8 in the demo, winning the 8-9 time period with 60 Minutes, likely benefitting from the lead-out from The Masters golf tournament, and getting a second place at 8-9 with Amazing Race.

NBC was third with a 2.1/6.led by Deal or No Deal. which tied CBS' Cold Case for second place at 9-10 with a 2.8/7.

Fox took frouth with an all-repeat lineup that at least built from the blink-and-you-missed-it 1.1/4 average at 7-8 for back-to-back War at Home episodes to a 2.4/6 at 9-10 for Family Guy (2.5/6) and American Dad (2.2/5).

The CW was fifth with a .6/2 for a repeat of One Tree Hill and a new 7th Heaven.

