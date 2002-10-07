ABC wins Sunday

The Practice and Alias gave ABC ratings victories Sunday night in

two of the three key adult demographics, 18 through 49 and 18 through 34, and a

second-place finish in adults 25 through 54 just one-tenth of a rating point

behind NBC. That's according to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate ratings

report.

Earlier in the night, ABC aired Toy Story 2, which secured the

teen and kid demos for the night.

Both CBS and NBC could claim bragging rights in the circulation battle: CBS

won the household race, while NBC was tops in total viewers for the night. CBS,

per usual, won the 50-plus demo, while Fox, with a football overrun and baseball

playoff coverage, was first in the key male demos.

At 7 p.m. EST, 60 Minutes on CBS won the household race, with

Fox's football and baseball coverage taking the key adult demos. From 8 p.m. to 9

p.m., American Dreams, the new nostalgia drama on NBC, won households and

the key adult demos.

At 9 p.m., NBC's Law & Order: Criminal Intent won just about all

of the key ratings categories outright and tied for first with ABC's Alias

among adults 18 through 34. Alias was second among adults 18 through 49

and 25 through 54.

At 10 p.m., The Practice was No. 1 in the key categories; NBC's

new cop show, Boomtown, No. 2. CBS TV movie Hell on Hells was No. 3

in households and demos in the 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. slot.

For the night, according to the fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 7.6

rating/12 share, NBC 7.3/12, Fox 6.2/10 and ABC 6.1/10.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 4.2/11, NBC 4.1/10, Fox 3.4/9 and CBS 2.8/7.

Adults 18 through 34: ABC 3.9/11, NBC 3.6/10, Fox 2.8/8 and CBS 1.6/5.

Adults 25 through 54: NBC 4.7/11, ABC 4.6/11, Fox 3.8/9 and CBS 3.4/8.

Meanwhile on The WB Television Network Sunday night, Angel had its season premiere and

averaged a 3.7 rating/5 share in households, according to the Nielsen

metered-market overnight report. For the night, The WB lineup (also including

Gilmore Girls: Beginnings and Charmed) also averaged a 3.7/5.

On Saturday, Fox won the demo battle with two hours of Cops, while

CBS won the circulation duel with Touched by an Angel, The

District and The Agency. The CBS lineup tied for second for the night

with ABC (which aired movie Air Force One all night) among adults 25

through 54. NBC was second for the night among adults 18 through 49 and 18

through 34 with 40th Anniversary at the Improv and movie Men

in Black.

For the night, households: CBS 6.2 rating/12 share, Fox 4.6/9, ABC 4.1/8 and

NBC 3.9/7.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 2.9/10, NBC 2.5/8, ABC 2.3/8 and CBS 2.2/7.

On Friday, NBC won households and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54,

while Fox appeared to tie NBC for first in adults 18 through 34 with a mix of

Major League Baseball playoff coverage and new dramas Firefly and John Doe. But

Nielsen cautioned that the fast affiliate numbers are subject to change given the

pre-emptions by Fox stations in both New York and Los Angeles to cover the

baseball playoff game live.

But preliminarily, Firefly at 8 p.m. EST was first among adults

18 through 49, 18 through 34 and 25 through 54.

At 9 p.m., John Doe was first with adults 18 through 49 and 18 through

34, while Hack on CBS was first among adults 25 through 54 (with

Doe a close second).

At 10 p.m., NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was first across the key

ratings categories. Robbery Homicide on CBS tied for second among adults

25 through 54 and was third in households and adults 18 through 49.

For the night, households: NBC 7.9 rating/14 share, CBS 6.8/12, Fox 4.6/8 and

ABC 4.5/8.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.6/11, Fox 3.4/11, CBS 2.7/9 and ABC 2.4/8.

In the Friday-night weblet battle, The WB won the household competition in

Nielsen's 53 metered markets with an average 3.8/6 rating for the night.

The WB's best performer was Reba, the 9 p.m. sitcom that anchors its

Friday-night comedy block and averaged a 4.6/7.

UPN aired the movie Blown Away, which averaged a 1.7/3 from 8 p.m. to 10

p.m.