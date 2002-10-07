ABC wins Sunday
The Practice and Alias gave ABC ratings victories Sunday night in
two of the three key adult demographics, 18 through 49 and 18 through 34, and a
second-place finish in adults 25 through 54 just one-tenth of a rating point
behind NBC. That's according to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate ratings
report.
Earlier in the night, ABC aired Toy Story 2, which secured the
teen and kid demos for the night.
Both CBS and NBC could claim bragging rights in the circulation battle: CBS
won the household race, while NBC was tops in total viewers for the night. CBS,
per usual, won the 50-plus demo, while Fox, with a football overrun and baseball
playoff coverage, was first in the key male demos.
At 7 p.m. EST, 60 Minutes on CBS won the household race, with
Fox's football and baseball coverage taking the key adult demos. From 8 p.m. to 9
p.m., American Dreams, the new nostalgia drama on NBC, won households and
the key adult demos.
At 9 p.m., NBC's Law & Order: Criminal Intent won just about all
of the key ratings categories outright and tied for first with ABC's Alias
among adults 18 through 34. Alias was second among adults 18 through 49
and 25 through 54.
At 10 p.m., The Practice was No. 1 in the key categories; NBC's
new cop show, Boomtown, No. 2. CBS TV movie Hell on Hells was No. 3
in households and demos in the 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. slot.
For the night, according to the fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 7.6
rating/12 share, NBC 7.3/12, Fox 6.2/10 and ABC 6.1/10.
Adults 18 through 49: ABC 4.2/11, NBC 4.1/10, Fox 3.4/9 and CBS 2.8/7.
Adults 18 through 34: ABC 3.9/11, NBC 3.6/10, Fox 2.8/8 and CBS 1.6/5.
Adults 25 through 54: NBC 4.7/11, ABC 4.6/11, Fox 3.8/9 and CBS 3.4/8.
Meanwhile on The WB Television Network Sunday night, Angel had its season premiere and
averaged a 3.7 rating/5 share in households, according to the Nielsen
metered-market overnight report. For the night, The WB lineup (also including
Gilmore Girls: Beginnings and Charmed) also averaged a 3.7/5.
On Saturday, Fox won the demo battle with two hours of Cops, while
CBS won the circulation duel with Touched by an Angel, The
District and The Agency. The CBS lineup tied for second for the night
with ABC (which aired movie Air Force One all night) among adults 25
through 54. NBC was second for the night among adults 18 through 49 and 18
through 34 with 40th Anniversary at the Improv and movie Men
in Black.
For the night, households: CBS 6.2 rating/12 share, Fox 4.6/9, ABC 4.1/8 and
NBC 3.9/7.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 2.9/10, NBC 2.5/8, ABC 2.3/8 and CBS 2.2/7.
On Friday, NBC won households and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54,
while Fox appeared to tie NBC for first in adults 18 through 34 with a mix of
Major League Baseball playoff coverage and new dramas Firefly and John Doe. But
Nielsen cautioned that the fast affiliate numbers are subject to change given the
pre-emptions by Fox stations in both New York and Los Angeles to cover the
baseball playoff game live.
But preliminarily, Firefly at 8 p.m. EST was first among adults
18 through 49, 18 through 34 and 25 through 54.
At 9 p.m., John Doe was first with adults 18 through 49 and 18 through
34, while Hack on CBS was first among adults 25 through 54 (with
Doe a close second).
At 10 p.m., NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was first across the key
ratings categories. Robbery Homicide on CBS tied for second among adults
25 through 54 and was third in households and adults 18 through 49.
For the night, households: NBC 7.9 rating/14 share, CBS 6.8/12, Fox 4.6/8 and
ABC 4.5/8.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.6/11, Fox 3.4/11, CBS 2.7/9 and ABC 2.4/8.
In the Friday-night weblet battle, The WB won the household competition in
Nielsen's 53 metered markets with an average 3.8/6 rating for the night.
The WB's best performer was Reba, the 9 p.m. sitcom that anchors its
Friday-night comedy block and averaged a 4.6/7.
UPN aired the movie Blown Away, which averaged a 1.7/3 from 8 p.m. to 10
p.m.
