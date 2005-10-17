ABC Wins Sunday

ABC won Sunday night in the Nielsen overnight fast-national ratings with a 7.4 rating/18 share in the 18-49 demo.

The network won every half-hour between 8 and 11. It was led by a big-league outing from Desperate Housewives, which averaged an 11.2/25 at 9-10, by far the top-rated show of the night.

That performance was up from the 10.9/24 in the demo last week, but down from the 12.0/27 it scored Oct. 2.

The second highest-rated show of the night was ABC's Grey's Anatomy at an 8.6/21 at 10 p.m., up strong from its 8.2/19 the week before.

ABC was also helped by the second hour of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which averaged a 6.5/16 to win at 8-9.

CBS was second on the night in 18-49s, with a 3.9/10, thanks in part to the run-over from NFL football 95.3/16), and Fox was third with a 3.4/8 for baseballl. Since the overnight ratings reflect time-period performances rather than shows, an accurate picture for live-event ratings won't be clear until the final ratings, particularly from the West Coast, come in.

The California returns ought to be big given the Angels attempt (unsuccessful) to extend the ALCS.

NBC averaged a 2.7/7 for West Wing (2.3/6), Law & Order: CI (3.2/7), and its best performer, Crossing Jordan (3.6/9). All three were down from last week.

The WB was fifth with a 1.2/3. Its top show was Charmed at a 1.8/5.

