ABC Wins, But Some Of Traveler Audience Travels

ABC received good initial sampling for the 10 p.m. preview of the drama, Traveler, Thursday night, thanks to its Grey's Anatomy lead-in, but 20% of its audience traveled elsewhere from the first half-hour to the second.

Traveler, up against ER (NBC) and Without a Trace (CBS) at 10 p.m., tied with Trace for first in the first half hour with a 4 rating/11 share in the key 18-49 demo, but slipped to a 3.2/9 at 10:30-11, behind the dual 3.9/11 numbers for Trace and ER in the same half-hour.

In the Nielsen overnight ratings, ABC still won the night with an average 4.7/14, thanks to Grey's 7.5/20 average at 9-10.

CBS was second at a 4.5/13, powered by CSI's 5.4/14 at 9-10.

NBC was third with a 2.4/10, led by ER's 3.8/11. Fox was fourth with a 3/9 for back-to-back episodes of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader ?

The CW was fifth with a 1.3/4 for Smallville and Supernatural.