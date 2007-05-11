Trending

ABC Wins, But Some Of Traveler Audience Travels

By

ABC received good initial sampling for the 10 p.m. preview of the drama, Traveler, Thursday night, thanks to its Grey's Anatomy lead-in, but 20% of its audience traveled elsewhere from the first half-hour to the second.

Traveler, up against ER (NBC) and Without a Trace (CBS) at 10 p.m., tied with Trace for first in the first half hour with a 4 rating/11 share in the key 18-49 demo, but slipped to a 3.2/9 at 10:30-11, behind the dual 3.9/11 numbers for Trace and ER in the same half-hour.

In the Nielsen overnight ratings, ABC still won the night with an average 4.7/14, thanks to Grey's 7.5/20 average at 9-10.

CBS was second at a 4.5/13, powered by CSI's 5.4/14 at 9-10.

NBC was third with a 2.4/10, led by ER's 3.8/11. Fox was fourth with a 3/9 for back-to-back episodes of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader ?

The CW was fifth with a 1.3/4 for Smallville and Supernatural.