ABC Wins The Ratings Race Thursday Night

ABC won Thursday night in the 18-49 demo with a 5.6 rating/13 share thanks to Grey's Anatomy (8.7/22) at 9-10 p.m. and a strong performance from Grey's lead-out, new drama October Road, with a 4.9/14.

October Road beat CBS' coverage of the Final Four, but it lost more than a rating point's worth of that mammoth Grey's lead-in audience. It dropped from a 5.5/15 in its first half-hour to a 4.3/12 in its second half-hour.

CBS scored second place for Thursday night in the demo with a 3.9/11 in the demo for its coverage of two down-to-the wire NCAA basketball games.

Fox was in third place with a 2.8/8. The network won the 8-9 p.m. hour with hit game show Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?. The show built from a 3.2/11 at 8-8:30 p.m. to a 3.9/11 at 8:30-9 p.m., but was down dramatically from the 4.5/15 it averaged last week in its first outing in the 8-9 p.m. time period.

NBC was fourth for the night with a 2.5/7 led by Scrubs at 9 p.m.

The CW averaged a 1.5/4. Its top show was Smallville at 8-9 p.m. with a 1.7/5.

